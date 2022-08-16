BTIG Research Cuts Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target to $13.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 166.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,848. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $637.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Organogenesis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Organogenesis by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 88,023 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Organogenesis by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.
