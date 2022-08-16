BTIG Research Trims Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Target Price to $54.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.82. 379,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,695. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.