BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in BTRS by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,661 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,363 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 24.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,994,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 583,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 868,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,161. BTRS has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTRS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

