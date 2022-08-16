Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $1.32 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,551,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $266.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

