Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $464,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
NYSE KO opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $278.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
