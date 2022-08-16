Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $634,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,285.96 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,293.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2,046.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.