Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $674,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,115,291 shares of company stock worth $355,901,728. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock opened at $313.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.66 and its 200-day moving average is $292.40. The company has a market cap of $298.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.