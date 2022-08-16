Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $205.88 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

