Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.