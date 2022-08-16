Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 348 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,982,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,507,000.

IVW opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

