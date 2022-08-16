BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Hits Market Cap of $118,370.25

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 60.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 56.7% lower against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $118,370.25 and $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

