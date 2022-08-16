BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYTE Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYTS. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BYTS remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,619. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. BYTE Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

