Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.40.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,306. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.05. Cabot has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $78.62.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.