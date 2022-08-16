Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CDZI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 125,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $223.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.34. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

