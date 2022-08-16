Callan Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 35,332 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 46,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

