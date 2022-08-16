Callan Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe stock opened at $448.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.34 and its 200-day moving average is $423.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $209.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

