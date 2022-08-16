Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.25. 13,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.07. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

