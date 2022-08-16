Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes $3.23 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.5% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $19,048,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.98. 44,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,213. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.96.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.