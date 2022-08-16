Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after buying an additional 758,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after buying an additional 762,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

CPT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.91. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

