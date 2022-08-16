Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOS. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$28.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.75. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$21.75 and a 1-year high of C$67.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 32.05.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.