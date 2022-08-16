Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 81,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

