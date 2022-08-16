Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 206.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 80,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,021.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ravi Venkatesan bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,583 shares in the company, valued at $390,021.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 66,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,967.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,168,615 shares in the company, valued at $54,758,767.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 151,068 shares of company stock valued at $692,390. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.68 million, a P/E ratio of 170.79 and a beta of 1.85. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

