Capital Planning Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

