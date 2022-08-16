Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Up 13.7% in July

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Capri alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Capri Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 541,363 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $21,338,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

