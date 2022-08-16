Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CS opened at C$3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.79.

Insider Activity

About Capstone Copper

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$100,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at C$500,005.35.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

