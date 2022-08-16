Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.97. 10,295,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,000. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,346 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

