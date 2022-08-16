CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth about $82,000. State Street Corp increased its position in CareMax by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 711,941 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareMax by 345.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 425,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 3.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. 250,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,073. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $658.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.06. CareMax has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

