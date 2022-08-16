Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Up 10.0% in July

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CUK traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,737. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

