Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 924,300 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 811,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.51. 577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $216.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.35. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

