Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 924,300 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 811,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.51. 577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $216.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.35. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

