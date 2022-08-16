CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.64.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

