Castweet Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $25,412.85 and approximately $653.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00238503 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com.

Buying and Selling Castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

