Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.54% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%.

Catalyst Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CBIO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,769. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) by 187.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

