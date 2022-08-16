Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 12,155 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CEQP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,871.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEQP. StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

