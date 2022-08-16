Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,216 Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Get Rating) by 184.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLR. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

