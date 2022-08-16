Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

NYSE:CPT opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.94. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

