Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 236.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,471,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 546,431 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after buying an additional 96,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

