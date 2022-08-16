Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,959 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,318,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,705,000 after purchasing an additional 197,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after buying an additional 980,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,176,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,890,000 after buying an additional 269,616 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 3.09. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

