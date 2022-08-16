Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Shayne & CO. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $743,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.