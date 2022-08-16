Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,746 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

