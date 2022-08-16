Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
PHG stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64.
Koninklijke Philips Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
