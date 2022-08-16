Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $102,439,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $62,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $195.94 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

