CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group Price Performance

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,634. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.