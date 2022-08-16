Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.50. The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 5006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 150,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $1,689,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,222 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 2.2 %

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

