Centrifuge Price Up 20% Over Last Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $107.13 million and $161,993.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001480 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 20% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00036927 BTC.
Centrifuge Coin Profile
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Centrifuge Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.