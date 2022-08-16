Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $42.43

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.43, but opened at $43.83. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 1,025 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $600.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Centrus Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 543,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after buying an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

