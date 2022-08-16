Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $42.43

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.43, but opened at $43.83. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 1,025 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

About Centrus Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 587,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

