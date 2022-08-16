Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $42.43

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.43, but opened at $43.83. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 1,025 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Centrus Energy Trading Down 2.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $600.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
