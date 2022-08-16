Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $12.15

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $12.82. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPSC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $7,166,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,816,814 shares in the company, valued at $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

