Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading Down 4.2%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 1,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,150,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,500. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

