Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Certara Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. 27,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,260. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. Certara has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Certara by 345.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Certara by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Certara by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Certara by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

