Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Update

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cerus Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $892.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

About Cerus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cerus by 21.2% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 21.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 253,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 1,789.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 170,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

