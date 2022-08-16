Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Update

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Cerus Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $892.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Insider Transactions at Cerus
In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
Featured Articles
